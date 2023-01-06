United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of X stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 80.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

