Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,664. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $313.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Insider Activity

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.24. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.