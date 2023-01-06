UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $3.31 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.47 or 0.00020483 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $2.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00447256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018723 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

