UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $2.47 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00020511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00448597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018752 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.48363218 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,288,747.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.