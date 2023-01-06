USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.80 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 52,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,096. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $102.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on USNA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

