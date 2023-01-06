UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $36,053,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 38.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 571,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 441.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 360,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 294,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

