V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,416,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

