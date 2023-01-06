Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.70. Valeo shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 60,233 shares changing hands.

VLEEY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.60) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.00 ($19.15) in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

