Valour (OTC:DEFTF) Trading Up 12.5%

Valour Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating) rose 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 50,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Valour Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Valour

Valour Inc, a technology company, provides investor access to decentralized finance (DeFi) and the digital economy. The company on behalf of its shareholders and investors builds and invests in new technologies and ventures to provide exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. It provides Exchange Traded Notes that synthetically track the value of a single DeFi protocol or a basket of protocols; DeFi Ventures, which invests in various companies and leading protocols across the decentralized finance ecosystem to build a diversified portfolio of decentralized finance assets; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks.

