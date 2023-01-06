Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.14. 6,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,511. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $170.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.