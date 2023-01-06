Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.99. 4,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $170.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.