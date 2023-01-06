Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,771,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.15.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.