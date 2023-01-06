Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.76. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.