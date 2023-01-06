Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VEA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.18. 265,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,514,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.
