Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. 207,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,514,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

