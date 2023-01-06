Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.14. The stock had a trading volume of 556,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $447.46.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

