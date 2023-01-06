Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 69,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.79. 10,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,550. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

