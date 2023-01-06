Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of VB opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $224.85.
