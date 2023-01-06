Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 21.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after acquiring an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.