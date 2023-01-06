Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VTV stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

