Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

