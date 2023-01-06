Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 959,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,604% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Venus Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,589,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 20.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 165,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 546.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

