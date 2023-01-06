Venus (XVS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.70 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Venus token can now be bought for about $4.25 or 0.00025099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $60.62 million and $4.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

