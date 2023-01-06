Veritaseum (VERI) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $83.37 million and approximately $19,853.30 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $38.78 or 0.00230211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

