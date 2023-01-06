VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $618,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

