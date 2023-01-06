Vertcoin Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $19,772.46 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00446772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00931305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00109474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00601546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00255853 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,826,335 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

