Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Verus International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,967,500 shares.
Verus International Trading Down 25.0 %
Verus International Company Profile
Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
