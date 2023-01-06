Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.81. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.22 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 52.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

