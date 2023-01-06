Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Amplitude comprises approximately 2.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,446. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.17. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

