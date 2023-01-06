Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 6.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FDX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

