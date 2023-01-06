Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $10.10. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 209,631 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.62) to €12.20 ($12.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.30 ($13.09) to €13.40 ($14.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

