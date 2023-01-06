VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $525.15 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $525.15 million and approximately $437.97 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.24977845 USD and is up 13.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $732.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

