Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $77.97 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $77.97 million and $6.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00017043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92845473 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $9,743,877.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

