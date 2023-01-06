Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00017001 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $77.70 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039203 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.82474193 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $6,218,475.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

