Wanchain Trading Down 9.5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $638,178.77 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003880 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

