Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 639,662 shares.The stock last traded at $130.80 and had previously closed at $128.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.