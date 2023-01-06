WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 105,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,274,352. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.