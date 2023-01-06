WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,830 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock remained flat at $107.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $160.45.

