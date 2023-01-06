WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 803.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,930. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

