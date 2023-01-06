WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.72

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.72 ($3.96) and last traded at €3.78 ($4.02), with a volume of 274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €3.82 ($4.06).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $568.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.86 and its 200-day moving average is €4.11.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

(Get Rating)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.