Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells A$672,000.00 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.36 ($2.29), for a total value of A$672,000.00 ($457,142.86).
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.81 and a quick ratio of 33.81.
About Weebit Nano
Read More
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.