Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells A$672,000.00 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.36 ($2.29), for a total value of A$672,000.00 ($457,142.86).

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.81 and a quick ratio of 33.81.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fabrication factory materials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

