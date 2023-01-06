Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $223.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hershey has a 12-month low of $191.00 and a 12-month high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

