Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

KHC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

