Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Snowflake Stock Down 6.8 %

SNOW stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.79. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

