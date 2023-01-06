Wells Fargo & Company Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $9.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

