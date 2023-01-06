Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Equal Weight

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
SunPower Stock Performance
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.