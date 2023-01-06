Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Equal Weight

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SunPower in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SunPower by 721.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

