West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $21,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

