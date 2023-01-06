Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Down 1.4%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

