Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $35,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 22.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sempra by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $782,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $152.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.