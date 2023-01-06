Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $30,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,125 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.